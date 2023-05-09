The Border Mail
Lavington home and Burrumbuttock land sold by Ray White Albury North

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 9 2023 - 8:00pm
A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Urana Road in Lavington sold for $330,000 on May 9 after attracting strong interest. Picture by Ray White Albury North
A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Urana Road in Lavington sold for $330,000 on May 9 after attracting strong interest. Picture by Ray White Albury North

A Border home and a vacant parcel of land ready to build on outside of Albury have sold during online auctions on May 9.

