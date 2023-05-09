A Border home and a vacant parcel of land ready to build on outside of Albury have sold during online auctions on May 9.
Strong interest was shown from registered bidders for a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Urana Road in Lavington, which was purchased for $330,000.
Auctioneer Alex Pattaro, of Ray White Albury North, accepted an opening bid of $285,000 for the property, before it was increased to $300,000.
After a short deliberation, an agreement was reached with the vendor to sell the home, set on 495 square metres, for $330,000.
Urana Road Oval, Pioneer Park, Lavington Tennis Club and shops are within walking distance, while Lavington Square shopping centre is a short drive away.
The agency also had success with an almost two-hectare block of vacant land on Beatrice Road at Burrumbuttock, which went for $300,000.
Situated just 20 minutes from Albury and less than 15 minutes to Jindera, the property has council approval for a house plan.
Bidding kicked off at $295,000 and was upped to $300,000 by the same party, which was enough to get it on the market.
No further offers were taken.
Ray White Albury North passed in a two-bedroom unit on Prune Street at Springdale Heights without a single offer.
The property, one of 10 apartments in a complex, is in close proximity to the Spingdale Heights Tavern and IGA and has a rental estimate of $300 per week.
It has been listed for sale for $243,000.
