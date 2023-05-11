Yackandandah's known community advocate, Jenny Dale, has expressed sadness at the plight of her town's health service which is facing an uncertain future.
The former Indigo Shire mayor was speaking after a packed public meeting on Wednesday night heard Yackandandah Health was in financial difficulty and seeking to become part of a larger organisation.
The service, which has more than 140 workers and operates an aged care complex, GP clinic and early learning centre, reported a $2.09 million deficit in its most recent annual report and a negative working capital balance of $7.26 million.
Yackandandah Health board president Doug Westland spoke at the forum, but declined to answer The Border Mail's questions yesterday.
However, a board statement was later provided through Sydney public relations firm Sefiani.
It said a "comprehensive sales process" had unfolded and talks were "advanced with two parties".
Wednesday night's meeting had been promoted as an occasion on which there would be a vote to approve a new owner, whose identity would be made known.
The PR agency statement declared: "The Board is confident in reaching an outcome that secures the future of Yackandandah Health, and expects to announce further details in the coming weeks."
Mrs Dale, whose community service began through the health service formerly known as the Yackandandah Bush Nursing Hospital, said she was very concerned about what could unfold and potential private control.
"That would be the worst scenario we could get," Mrs Dale said.
"It's always been community driven, the land was from the community and we doorknocked and begged for money to build what we've got there."
Another stalwart Ron Furze, who was on the hospital board for more than four decades, wants any deal to involve some community oversight or control.
"I feel a bit sad, but at the same time it's got to be kept running as a community asset, no matter who owns it," Mr Furze said.
In a special edition of Yackandandah's newspaper Yackity Yak, increasing compliance costs with aged care and COVID-19 were cited as particular financial burdens by board members.
Mr Furze and his wife Evelyn, a long-standing volunteer for the hospital, said there was dismay the situation had not been raised publicly earlier.
"They should have turned to the community instead of ignoring them and not letting them know what's going on," a disappointed Mrs Furze said.
The board stated there had been "extensive consultation with the community".
Indigo Shire's mayor said the Yackandandah Health board told her last December of the service's woes but it was in strict confidence.
Sophie Price said it was flagged the service was under financial pressure and seeking help from the federal Aged Care Minister.
"We asked what do you want Indigo Shire to do and they said 'nothing'," Cr Price said.
Indi MP Helen Haines helped secure a government grant provided in March.
"I have been advocating for the interests of residents of Yackandandah Health directly to the Aged Care Minister and have met with the Yackandandah Health board, as well as community members and local government," Dr Haines said.
"Through my work, I was able to ensure Yackandandah Health received Government funding to allow the organisation to continue to operate as it explores the next steps."
Dr Haines acknowledged it was a difficult time for residents and staff.
"Unfortunately, many aged care providers in rural and regional Australia are facing challenges to maintain financial stability, staffing and regulatory compliance," she said.
Cr Price said the council was keen for a community focus to be retained under any sell-off deal as well as jobs being retained and service levels maintained.
"We're really aware that this is a community-owned asset in Yackandandah and it's very much cherished by the community, so we want something that's in the best interests of the residents and the staff," Cr Price said.
The Issacs Avenue site offers 84 aged care places and 44 early learners and hosts 10 independent living units and a five-day a week clinic with three part-time GPs.
It has been Yackandandah's health hub since 1931.
