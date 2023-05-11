Riverina Murray dominated the state title and selection in the NSW Combined High Schools on Thursday, May 11.
Murray, which is based in the southern part of the state, including Albury and Corowa, toppled Riverina South West 8.5 (53) to 3.4 (22) in the under 15 grand final at Lavington Sportsground.
Murray had seven players selected in the NSWCHS team following the three-day carnival.
"It was a great effort and our performance as a team helped get the seven players in," team manager Toby Pargeter said.
The players are: Cohen Tunks, Harrison Westmoreland, Baxter Cowley, Jayden Forge, Chase French, Benji Hanrahan and Jayden McGrath.
The latter, who attends Lavington's Murray High, played on a half-back flank, while Cowley and Hanrahan played as midfielders.
Howlong's French played as the ruck, Corowa's Forge alternated between the midfield and forward, while Tunks and Westmoreland played at centre half-back and full forward respectively for the powerful Riverina Murray.
NSWCHS will now play a tri-series against NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC) and NSW Combined Independent Schools (NSWCIS) back at the picturesque Lavington Sportsground on May 29-30.
A NSW team will then be named for the National 15s carnival later this year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The support from AlburyCity Council and the facilities at Lavington have been superb, a lot of the boys don't get to play their Saturday footy on a surface like that, it's been a great promotion for Riverina School Sport (RSS)," RSS executive officer Terry Willis enthused about the event.
A lot of the boys don't get to play their Saturday footy on a surface like that, so it's been a great promotion.- Riverina School Sport's Terry Willis on the three-day CHS carnival
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.