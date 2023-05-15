Wahgunyah and its coach Brett Chapman have 'mutually agreed' to part company after five rounds of the Tallangatta and District league season.
Lions officials and Chapman made the bombshell decision last week.
Veteran tall Chris Willis and Michael Kreun co-coached the Lions for the first time in the absence of Chapman against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on the weekend.
Chapman quashed rumours that were circulating that he was sacked.
"It wasn't the right fit for me or the club and the club just wants to move on and I'm happy to move on too," Chapman said.
"I think it's fair to say that it was mutually agreed to part company and in the best interest of both parties.
"I was happy to put my hand up to coach over the off-season, fully aware of where the club was at.
"I'm not going to bag the club or anything like that and it's not a secret that they are in a tough position at the moment.
"The commitment levels just weren't there and I don't think there are enough players in the area to cater for the amount of clubs."
Chapman is the older brother of three-time Geelong premiership player Paul and joined Wahgunyah after umpiring last season.
He ruled out a return to the umpiring ranks this year.
The Lions were on the brink of folding last season after a mass player exodus but rallied enough players to keep the club alive.
They collected the wooden spoon after a winless season with an average losing margin of 248 points.
