Brett Chapman replaced as coach of Wahgunyah by Chris Willis and Michael Kreun

Updated May 15 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
Brett Chapman has parted company with Wahgunyah after five rounds.
Wahgunyah and its coach Brett Chapman have 'mutually agreed' to part company after five rounds of the Tallangatta and District league season.

