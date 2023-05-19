The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Why Chris Willis shelved retirement plans to join Wahgunyah

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 19 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly appointed Wahgunyah co-coach Chris Willis believes the Lions are a realistic chance of breaking their winless drought against Rutherglen today.
Newly appointed Wahgunyah co-coach Chris Willis believes the Lions are a realistic chance of breaking their winless drought against Rutherglen today.

It would have been quite easy for Chris Willis to turn a blind eye to Wahgunyah's predicament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.