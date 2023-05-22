The best young netballers from Wodonga will be in front of state selectors this weekend.
Netball Wodonga Inc is sending seven teams to Shepparton for the prestigious Association Championships, which serves as a shop window for players looking to reach the next level.
Brylee Carkeek, 13, will be looking to put her best foot forward in the goal circle.
"I'm really proud to represent Wodonga," Carkeek said.
"It's a great opportunity to showcase our skills; it pushes you and makes you play better.
"Playing against some tough opposition in the tournaments this year has been really enjoyable.
"I do get a little bit nervous before these competitions but you've just got to not focus on that and play your game."
Carkeek plays her club netball alongside rep team-mate Zali Fryer at Wodonga Raiders.
"It's the first season of under-15s in the Ovens and Murray and it's been a really good learning opportunity for us to improve our netball," goalkeeper Fryer said.
"It's a big step up from where I was playing last year, it's very intense but I feel like I've improved a lot.
"There's a lot of good people involved with the Wodonga rep program here, I've made some great friends.
"This weekend is the gateway to bigger netball with the talent scouts and academy people there."
Sure enough, the championships are designed to give all 180 netball associations across Victoria the opportunity to compete in a crucial part of the state pathway, with talent ID opportunities for players, coaches and umpires at each of the regional tournament days.
"Playing rep netball has been really good for me," 13-year-old Maggie Johnson said.
"I've played netball for three or four years and I've improved so much in that time.
"When I went into rep, I was only a defender but now I'm an attacker.
"It means a lot to represent our town.
"There were a lot of good girls who tried out so being chosen does feel like a big deal."
The grand finalists in each of the Championship divisions across the age groups this weekend will progress to finals day in Melbourne on Sunday June 18.
"This is the tournament we prepare for all year," defender India Butler, 14, said.
"I'm a lot stronger now than I was a few years ago and the amount of netball I've played has definitely helped with that."
Netball Wodonga president Katrina Coleman can't wait to see the association's seven sides test themselves on the big stage.
"It's a big deal because there's going to be selectors there," Coleman said.
"The kids don't think about it too much but it's a chance for them to be spotted."
