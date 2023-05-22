The Border Mail
Wodonga netballers out to impress at Association Championships in Shepparton

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated May 23 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
India Butler, Brylee Carkeek, Zali Fryer and Maggie Johnson are playing in the Association Championships this weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser
The best young netballers from Wodonga will be in front of state selectors this weekend.

