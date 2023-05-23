They say a change is as good as a holiday and it's certainly proving that way for Luke Bokic at Culcairn.
The Lions captain is playing the best football of his career and is shaping as one of the favourites for the Azzi Medal after finishing joint-fourth in the 2022 count.
Bokic spent more than a decade at Chiltern, coming through the juniors and playing 76 seniors games for the Swans prior to the pandemic.
But the 26-year-old realised he needed to move on when sport emerged from the COVID shutdown.
"I was a bit stale," Bokic admitted.
"I'd spent my whole career there, grew up there, played there forever, been there through the bad times and we were on the up.
"We got knocked out in the two finals in 2019, then COVID came through in 2020.
"I'd signed on to play at Chiltern that year but the season got abandoned and I was just a bit stale.
"I wasn't really playing my best footy and I wasn't enjoying it at all.
"I wasn't sure if I wanted to play, contemplated just kicking back and playing twos but then thought 'nah, I just need a change.'
"They say change is as good as a holiday and in my case, it has definitely been the best thing I've done so far."
Bokic has consistently impacted games in a Lions jumper, being named in the best players 14 times in his first 30 games for the club.
"Coming into a new environment, I never wanted to be a recruit who people shun or say 'he's just here to do whatever and then leave,'" Bokic said.
"I've seen plenty of those come through in my time and I never wanted to be that person so that drive and the pressure from the outside to really perform and get the most out of myself... well, it was more so inflicted by me.
"I was probably a bit complacent at Chiltern, whereas here I felt like I had a reason to push myself and really show the team that I'm here and I want to buy in and I want to be a part of it."
Bokic is preparing to celebrate daughter Evie's first birthday and, as a new parent, has found Culcairn a perfect fit off the field as well as on it.
"I love it here," he said.
"You won't find a bigger advocate for the Culcairn footy club than me.
"It's just the culture, from the netball to the committee, from the top down.
"It's very community-focused - I know that's cliche and a lot of clubs will claim that - but even after a loss, we'll still have 75-100 people mingling in the rooms.
"The clubs that are going alright are always surrounded by people but it's the clubs, who, even when they're not winning every week, have still got the big crowds, you can tell that's the sign of a good club and that's definitely where we're at.
"It's the family environment too; we've got a lot of players who have got young families and the club really embraces that, it's the backbone of the club.
"The last couple of years has been a breath of fresh air for me and my footy and the club itself has allowed me to get the most out of myself, which has been the best part of it."
Captaining the Lions has been a huge source of pride.
"We've got a really good playing group and this is such a proud club with more than 120 years of history so to be a small part of that and to be able to say I was a captain of the club, I'm very honoured and it's definitely not something I take for granted," Bokic said.
"It does mean a lot and I enjoy the responsibility of having that title and being able to influence people in a positive way.
"I like having personal relationships with the players and hopefully being someone they look up to.
"I'm not perfect by any means but I enjoy being open-minded and seeing different perspectives.
"I like having to step up and be that person if need be."
Culcairn, who lost away to Jindera on Saturday, host Howlong this weekend.
