It's easy for Darcy I'Anson to pinpoint the lowlight of his career with Brock-Burrum.
"I missed out on the 2013 flag early in my career which we have the 10-year reunion for later in the year," I'Anson said.
"I broke my arm with about 10-minutes to go in the second semi-final against Henty.
"I played all year and the first match I missed with injury was the senior grand final.
"Personally it was a bit of agony and ecstasy.
"We only won the second semi-final by a goal after Robbie Norris kicked the match-winning goal to get us into the grand final.
"I sat on the bench watching the last 10 minutes.
"I was a bit devastated at the time because it was the first grand final since the merger and the first by either Brocklesby or Burrumbuttock since 1984.
"The bit that hurt most is you don't know when you are going to get your next opportunity but I was fortunate enough to play in the club's next four grand finals for three flags."
The triple premiership Saint will enjoy another highlight when he plays his 200th match in the red, black and white on Saturday against Murray Magpies.
Ironically, I'Anson also made his debut against the Magpies as a 15-year-old in 2011 under coach Darryn McKimmie.
I'Anson felt it was a privilege to notch the significant milestone with his junior club and he had never contemplated going anywhere else.
"The club has always been a huge part of my life as I was growing up," he said.
"I've been there basically since the merger back in 2006 when I played under-14s.
"I never thought about going anywhere else.
"I've certainly never received any calls to play at a higher level.
"I won't lie, the training required to play O&M doesn't interest me too much."
After emerging through the club's junior ranks, I'Anson has established himself as a vital cog in the Saints midfield.
The 27-year-old has played an integral part in the club's golden era over the past decade which has seen the merged identity taste the ultimate success in 2013-15-16 and most recently in 2018.
I'Anson credits former coach Darryn McKimmie as having the biggest influence on his career.
"Darryn was my first senior coach and I thought he was brilliant," he said.
"For whatever reason, Darryn showed a fair bit of faith in me and played me in the seniors when I thought there were players running around in the twos better than me and a couple of others.
"But there was Mitch Koschitzke, John-Roy Williams and myself who are a similar age and Darryn gave us a run in the seniors when he could.
"I certainly rate him as the best coach that I've ever had.
"I regard myself fortunate to have had Darryn guide me through as a younger player and he was certainly good for my development.
"Darryn could deliver a motivating pre-match speech and get the hairs on the back of your neck standing up.
"I was probably lucky enough to have had some outstanding coaches for most of my career."
It's hard to argue after I'Anson also played under Luke Schilg and Kade Stevens.
"I copped a bit of stick from the boys when Stevo arrived because he is my brother-in-law," he said.
"The boys used to get into me and say that was the only reason I got a game.
"So I got labelled the coach's pet there for a couple of years but it's all good fun and if you dish out a bit of cheek you have to expect to cop some back."
Despite not playing in the 2013 flag due to injury, I'Anson fondly recalls how big an occasion it was for the merged identity to finally deliver a flag to its success starved supporters.
"I remember going back to the ground at Brocklesby after the grand final and it was absolutely packed, it seemed like there were thousands of people there," he said.
"All the locals were celebrating because there had been a lot of heartache for both Burrumbuttock and Brocklesby for a long time.
"So to win that drought breaking flag... we certainly celebrated fairly hard."
Not surprisingly, I'Anson rates his three flags in 2015-16 and 2018 as the highlight of his career and is skipper this year for the third year in a row.
"You can't go past winning grand finals," he said.
"Missing that first one still hurts because it was easily the biggest celebration out of the lot of them.
"But I cherish every week to be honest, to be able to play alongside your mates, especially at a great club like Brock-Burrum.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It is a community focused and family orientated club and every week is fun just to turn up and that's why you do it... because of the environment and how much everybody enjoys it.
"It's also definitely an honour to be captain again this year and you admire the blokes that have done the job before you."
I'Anson pinpointed Kylin Morey alongside Azzi medallists Matt Seiter and Luke Schilg as his most talented team-mates.
"I know in grand finals Kylin Morey was the man who would thrive on the big stage and kicked a few bags of six and eight," he said.
"It was no surprise to see Luke and Matt win the Azzi medal."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.