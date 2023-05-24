The Border Mail
Brock-Burrum skipper Darcy I'Anson gearing up for this 200th senior match

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
Darcy I'Anson is set to play his 200th match for Brock-Burrum on the weekend after making his senior debut as a 15-year-old in 2011 under coach Darryn McKimmie. I'Anson is a triple premiership player with the Saints.
It's easy for Darcy I'Anson to pinpoint the lowlight of his career with Brock-Burrum.

