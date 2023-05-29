When Amy Ratcliffe lost a bracelet on Saturday, the distraught Wangaratta teacher says she also lost her father for the second time.
Ms Ratcliffe suspects she lost the rose gold bangle with a specially forged vial containing her father's remains when she was piggybacking her son to her car parked on Ford Street, Beechworth on the afternoon of May 27.
When she returned to Wangaratta she realised the bracelet was missing from her left arm and initially frantically "turned the house inside out".
"I drove back to Beechworth to try to find it, but didn't have any luck," she said. "I have been very upset about this, Dad comes with me everywhere since he passed away in September 2018 and it's especially upsetting because I'm starting a new job on Monday.
"I lost Dad in 2018 - now I've lost him again. But, you know, Dad always taught me, 'look, only worry about things you have control over'. It's all about changing your mindset and how you see things."
Ms Ratcliffe, who was living in Darwin with her partner Jason before moving to Wangaratta two weeks ago, has pleaded for Beechworth folk to be on the lookout for the bracelet.
"If someone finds it, please hand it in - it doesn't have a monetary value for me, but it's the most special thing I own - I'm just devastated that I might not see it again," she said.
"I had the bracelet custom made after Dad was cremated. I've lost weight since then so my arms and wrists are smaller than they were and I think that's how it slipped off, when I was piggybacking my son to the car on Ford Street.
"It's priceless to me; it's the only piece of jewellery that I wear, apart from my watch.
IN THE NEWS:
"Losing it is very hard because I'm starting a new job and ... the thing is, I have Dad with me everywhere I go."
Anyone who finds the bracelet is urged to hand it in to Beechworth police station or call (03) 5728 1032.
