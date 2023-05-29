Deniliquin home gutted by fire after being sparked in laundry

A home has been gutted by fire in Deniliquin.
Fire crews were called to a home on Jameson Street about 6.50am on Monday after a fire was sparked in a laundry.
Those at the house managed to escape without injury, but the home was extensively damaged.
IN THE NEWS:
Part of the roof collapsed during the incident.
Firefighters remain on the scene to extinguish any hot spots and ensure the area is safe.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.