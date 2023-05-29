Caravan stolen at Yackandandah, set on fire at Bundalong

A caravan has been torched at Bundalong after being stolen in Yackandandah.
A 2020 model silver Toyota HiLux utility with South Australian plates S962CPJ was linked to the theft of diesel at the Beechworth petrol station about 3.28pm on Friday.
A white 2008 model Jayco Sterling caravan was taken from a Keeble Way property between 10.40am and 8.30pm on Friday.
The HiLux was seen towing the caravan at Markwood about 11.40am on Saturday, at Everton about 4.30pm, and at Killawarra at 4.55pm.
The caravan was then found burnt out at Carmichaels Road at Bundalong about 12.30pm on Sunday.
The van was completely destroyed, with little more than its frame remaining.
The fire spread to a small amount of grass nearby.
Beechworth police officers are seeking witnesses who saw the HiLux and caravan in the region to make contact.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5728 1032 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
