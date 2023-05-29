The Border Mail
Caravan stolen at Yackandandah, set on fire at Bundalong

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:06am
The remnants of the stolen Jayco caravan. Picture supplied
The remnants of the stolen Jayco caravan. Picture supplied

A caravan has been torched at Bundalong after being stolen in Yackandandah.

