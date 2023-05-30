The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hume Football League club case now to be mentioned in court again in September

By Albury Court
May 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley James Tyrell's fraud allegations have been adjourned until September.
Bradley James Tyrell's fraud allegations have been adjourned until September.

Allegations levelled against a man accused of defrauding a Hume Football League club have been adjourned for several months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.