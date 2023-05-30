Allegations levelled against a man accused of defrauding a Hume Football League club have been adjourned for several months.
Bradley James Tyrell is facing 45 charges of obtaining a financial advantage by deception in relation to the time he spent as treasurer of the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants.
The charges related to allegations he defrauded the club of more than $184,000.
But Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, May 30, that the case's complexity meant a lengthy adjournment was necessary.
A hearing into the claims was twice adjourned late last year.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock told magistrate Chris Halburd on Tuesday that she had been instructed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to seek an adjournment to September 19.
Sergeant Peacock said the extra time would allow for the completion of complex forensic financial analysis.
The request was granted.
Tyrell was not required to attend court.
