A BORDER teenager who was struggling at high school has claimed one of TAFE NSW's most prestigious awards.
Jakohda Holland-Wiesner, 16, was recently named Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year for the South West Region, a geographical area that stretches from the Riverina to the South Coast.
Jakohda, who is a proud Yorta Yorta woman, enrolled in a Certificate II Year 10 equivalent course at TAFE NSW Albury campus last year.
She said she had lost her way at high school and her friends urged her to explore TAFE.
"TAFE offers an exceptional amount of support and guidance," she said.
"I definitely overcame a lot of barriers thanks to the support of the teachers.
"It's a more adult environment where I could work independently but still have that support."
TAFE NSW Albury Head of Department - Career Pathways, Aboriginal Languages and Employability Skills, Ros Bauer, said Jakohda impressed the crowd when she accepted her award in Wollongong recently.
She said Jakohda's nan also won the same award during 1992.
"Jakohda got a standing ovation when she spoke about that," she said.
"She was a shining light in the room; she represents what TAFE is all about."
IN THE NEWS:
TAFE NSW Albury Aboriginal Student Support officer Joe Raynor said Jakohda had excelled with the right cultural and academic support systems in place.
"I worked in the same primary school where Jakohda started school," he said.
"It's been quite remarkable to follow her journey through to TAFE."
Jakohda is also a finalist in the NSW Training Awards to be announced on June 22.
Now Jakohda planned to further her studies at TAFE with the aim to become an Aboriginal education support officer in the school system.
"I'd like to be able to help young people learn by helping them feel safe," she said.
TAFE NSW is taking enrolments for its next Certificate II Year 10 equivalent course.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.