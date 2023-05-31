Racial drama sparks protests to government minister

THE behaviour of Benalla Council has prompted two more complaints to be sent to the Victorian Local Government Minister.
Residents Sabine Smyth and Jenny Monger have written to Melissa Horne in the wake of a heated council meeting on May 24, 2023 which saw the mayor accuse a councillor of "racial undertones".
Mrs Smyth and Mrs Monger told the minister of their concerns at the treatment of councillor Punarji Gunaratne.
He was criticised by mayor Bernie Hearn at last week's meeting when he raised concerns about a sculpture honouring Qantas engineer Arthur Baird being approved.
Cr Gunaratne said if Mr Baird did not benefit from "special treatment that was delivered to white men....then we wouldn't know anything about him".
Cr Hearn later stated: "I'm not impressed with your racial undertones of white men, God help this Earth if white men are not allowed to be honoured."
In her letter, Mrs Smyth noted Cr Gunaratne was the first non-white man on the council in her 40 years in Benalla and he was subjected to unacceptable treatment at the meeting.
Mrs Monger called on Ms Horne to investigate the council's behaviour, arguing it failed to consult on matters and residents were made "to feel as though they are just a nuisance to councillors and council staff".
Mrs Smyth is a fellow with a leadership program aimed at encouraging women to stand for council and involved with the Victorian Multicultural Commission.
"I think this treatment being permitted in a council chamber is going to turn a whole lot of people off putting their hands up for council, if that's the sort of behaviour we have," she said.
"I think that presenting this sort of image in the public is dragging down not just Benalla, it's dragging down what people think of small regional councils."
Mrs Smyth called on Ms Horne to watch a recording of the meeting and state whether it was an acceptable standard.
Ms Horne was contacted for comment.
