A man who stole almost every item inside a Wangaratta accommodation property, including fry pans, cutlery, knives, bottles, a doona and even a vacuum cleaner, said he was on ice at the time.
Dylan O'Keefe, 31, had stayed at the Murphy Street property in August last year.
The Wangaratta court heard his partner, Jessica Moon, had tried to rent the property through the website booking.com on August 19 last year.
She allegedly tried to use a woman's credit card, which declined, and instead paid for the room in cash.
The room was again booked at a later date and, following the stay, O'Keefe stole a huge haul of items, allegedly with Moon.
Those items included a hairdryer, two frying pans, saucepans, a crockery set, plates, bowls, mugs, steak knives, other knives, a glass bottle, two lamps, a vacuum cleaner, a doona and bedding, a toaster, a kettle, and more.
The theft was reported to police but despite this, Moon tried to book the same room using the same credit card on October 24.
Police attended O'Keefe's Hulme Street unit on November 16 and he invited them inside before handing over the stolen goods to investigators.
He was questioned the following month and said Moon was the instigator of the offending.
Nancy Battiato said O'Keefe was on ice at the time, was apologetic, and was doing a lot of work to change his ways.
Magistrate Alexandra Burt noted he had been cooperative with police.
"You know this was the wrong thing to do," she said.
"That's blindingly obvious to anyone."
Ms Burt noted he had priors for dishonesty.
She imposed a fine of $500.
