C and K Cartwright Civil Contracting fined by EPA Victoria for wastewater incident

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:45pm
EPA Victoria has fined Wodonga's C and K Cartwright Civil Contracting for illegally pumping wastewater onto a reserve, which flowed into a billabong. Picture by Mark Jesser
A Border quarry operator has been fined more than $9000 for pumping thousands of litres of wastewater onto a road reserve that drained into a billabong at Wodonga.

