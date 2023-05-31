A Border quarry operator has been fined more than $9000 for pumping thousands of litres of wastewater onto a road reserve that drained into a billabong at Wodonga.
EPA Victoria has fined Wodonga company C and K Cartwright Civil Contracting for depositing wastewater from a quarry onto the Carrolls Lane road reserve.
Reports were made to officers, which led them to the site on the Murray River flood plain on March 16.
"This was not an accidental spill, there were five hoses laid through a culvert under Carrolls Lane to take the wastewater to a drainage depression in the road reserve," EPA North East regional manager Renee Palmer said.
"From there it overflowed into the billabong.
"There was no permission to allow the company to dispose of wastewater at that spot and there was the risk of wastewater making its way to Carrolls Creek, which flows into the Murray River."
Ms Palmer said when EPA officers arrived at the site, one of the hoses was in operation.
About nine litres per second of wastewater was coming from the house, which added up to more than 8000 in just 15 minutes.
C and K Cartwright Civil Contracting was fined $9246 for unlawfully depositing more than 1000 litres of waste, an offence under the Environment Protection Act 2017.
The company has the right to have the infringement notice reviewed or be considered by a court.
Members of the public can report pollution by calling EPA's 24-hour hotline on 1300 372 842 or providing details online at epa.vic.gov.au/report-pollution/reporting-pollution.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
