Young woman stabbed her sister 4 times with knife she used to cut garlic bread

An argument that broke out between two sisters after one returned from a night out drinking ended with one stabbing the other four times with a steak knife.
Zanthea Brennan-Davis turned on her slightly older sibling soon after using the knife to cut some garlic bread she was cooking for an early-morning snack.
One of the first police officers to arrive at Brennan-Davis' Thurgoona Street public housing unit was greeted by the sight of the wounded sister holding her left arm.
Albury Local Court has heard how the officer immediately embarked on administering first aid to the woman, who had a jacket held to her left arm.
"He lifted the blue puffer jacket and observed the large wound on the victim's left forearm, which was actually squirting blood," magistrate Chris Halburd was told in a set of agreed Director of Pubic Prosecutions facts.
Brennan-Davis, 23, pleaded guilty to recklessly cause grievous bodily harm and was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury, with a first mention on June 30.
The court was told how an apprehended violence order for the protection of Brennan-Davis from her sister, now 24, was put in place on November 12.
Brennan-Davis finished her work as a cleaner at a Thurgoona school on November 22 about 8pm.
She went home to find her sister and another woman inside the unit.
The other women went to the Springdale Heights Tavern, had a few drinks and returned home.
A neighbour told the victim that a woman was looking for her, but on talking to the woman a fight broke out between the pair and a man.
Police arrived and arrested the sister for breaching the order over drinking alcohol in Brennan-Davis' presence.
The sister returned to the unit on being released from custody at 1.05am.
Three hours later, Brennan-Davis was standing in the kitchen preparing the bread.
They argued and wrestled, then she stabbed her to the upper left chest, under her left shoulder and to her left forearm and right arm.
