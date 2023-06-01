The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury offender had an apprehended violence order for protection from her victim

By Nigel McNay
June 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young woman stabbed her sister 4 times with knife she used to cut garlic bread
Young woman stabbed her sister 4 times with knife she used to cut garlic bread

An argument that broke out between two sisters after one returned from a night out drinking ended with one stabbing the other four times with a steak knife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.