NINETEEN vulnerable men with mental health difficulties face being without homes from June 30, even though an Albury-based support service is willing to step in and help them.
The men live at Merriwa Grove, a Cobram property with 25 rooms and 30 beds, which has been administered by Wangaratta-based Merriwa Industries for the past 12 years.
Families were told in late April by Merriwa chief executive Bart Crawley that a "difficult decision to exit" the service by June 30 had been made.
"We have concerns for the future viability of the facility and alignment with Merriwa's strategic direction and purpose," Mr Crawley wrote.
Families on Thursday June 1 told of having no certainty of what was to happen to their loved ones.
"We're at our wit's end, we don't know what to do," said Rhonda Bowen, whose uncle Bruce Wren, 67, has lived at the lodge for 20 years.
Judi Burke's son Kris has schizophrenia and has lived at the site for more than two years.
His 48th birthday will be on Sunday.
"There is no need for it to shutdown when you have people ready to take on a lease," Mrs Burke said.
That was a reference to Social Plus Support Work, an Albury organisation which already provides services such as transport and cleaning for the residents.
Social Plus chief executive Michael Thompson said he was offering to assume care of the men from June 30.
"We'd be willing to takeover the facility for the foreseeable future as well as employing the staff that are already working here," Mr Thompson said at the Cobram site where he gathered with families and member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy.
Mr McCurdy is calling for state intervention as the Victorian government owns the land hosting the units.
"The state government has the say on what happens to this property moving forward, whether it's a re-establishment of the buildings, whether it's fixing up what's here or granting a lease to somebody else," he said.
"What we're asking for is a short-term lease....(so we can) spend some time to see what the long term looks like."
Mr McCurdy said he had sought the intervention of Disability, Ageing and Carers Minister Lizzie Blandthorn but had had no response.
"We are just begging the government to come to the table, talk to us about how we can get the short term needs of these people accommodated for and if there's a bigger picture or a better picture six months, 12 months down the track, let's talk about it, but let's not throw these people out on the street," Mr McCurdy said.
Ms Blandthorn's office was contacted for comment by The Border Mail.
There are two full-time and five casual staff at Merriwa Grove, with their dedication applauded by Mr Thompson.
"I take my hat off to the staff...and the hard work that they have done which such little resources at times," he said.
"We usually see in situations like this that staff would jump ship and leave...but they are...pushing right through right up until their final day on the 27th of June."
Mrs Burke said families were upset at the timeline of the closure and explanation.
"You don't just give people 60 days to get out because 'aw we're not making money', well we knew that they got tons and tons of grants," she said.
"It's all been so secretive, it makes you wonder what the hell is going on.
"There is people here that want to take over the lease, it's not like it's going to cost anyone any bloody money."
Mrs Bowen also aired concerns about the process.
"This is really wrong, they need to be transparent, they to show some care," she said.
Mr Crawley did not respond to The Border Mail with Merriwa's general manager of people operations Colin McClounan, who is referenced in the letter sent to families, referring inquiries to him.
The letter referred to a partnership with The Haven Foundation to "ensure a smooth transition for our residents".
The foundation provides social housing with its closest site at Mooroopna and others as far away as Bendigo, Melbourne and Geelong.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.