Mars Petcare unveils $112m plan to make more cat food in Wodonga

Updated June 2 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Mars Petcare Australia chief Craig Sargeant with Whiskas and Dine pouches of pet food which will now be made in Wodonga. Picture supplied
A MAJOR expansion of Wodonga's Mars Petcare factory will see 60 new jobs created as pouches of cat food are made on-site for the first time.

