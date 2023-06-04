AN OFF second-quarter in an otherwise good performance saw the Murray Bushrangers unable to reel in Northern Knights in Melbourne on Saturday, despite narrowing the gap to 10 points late.
The Bushrangers, who were without Allies representatives Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard, went down 10.7 (67) to 13.13 (91) at a drizzly Preston City Oval.
"We had a good start but then we lost some shape and method," assistant coach Jason Wells, who has taken on the main role the past two weeks, said.
"Full credit, we went back to a Bushies' method of how we want to shift the footy off the lines, and move the defence a little bit.
"But in the end we didn't have a lot of four-quarter contributors."
Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson, however, was a full-game presence in his return to the midfield while Albury Tiger Caleb Clemson (key back) and Wangaratta Mapgie Xavier Laverty (key forward) continued to show good signs.
"Xavier's workrate the last two to three weeks has been really good," Wells said.
"Caleb showed some really good signs again that he can hold out key position players from the other side."
Wangaratta Magpie Charley Holland-Dean kicked a goal on debut while Shepparton Swans Joeve Cooper's move to the wing also continues to reap dividends.
Highly touted Knights' ruckman William Green was a handful, the 205cm-plus talent floating forward to take some important marks.
"I thought our rucks competed reasonably well with him in the centre but his work around the ground was telling," Wells said.
The Bushies have a fortnight off before returning to Norm Minns Oval later in the month.
