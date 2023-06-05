RIVERINA councils may soon have their particular conditions considered when the annual rates peg is set by the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
A draft report on the methodology for setting the peg is being released by IPART on Tuesday June 5, 2023 and it recommends that, instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, there be a different system for metropolitan, regional and rural local government areas.
It would mean regional councils, such as Albury and Wagga, would have a different base cost charge model than rural councils such as Berrigan, Federation, Greater Hume and Snowy Valleys.
It would mean councils in each group would be compared against each in setting the rates cap.
Albury mayor Kylie King welcomed the recommendation, saying such a change was pushed by her council in its submission to IPART for its methodology review.
The draft report will now be subject to submissions until July 4, 2023 with a final version to be presented to the state government in August for adoption.
Meanwhile, Albury Council's meeting on Tuesday June 13, 2023 has been cancelled.
The decision was based on the agenda being short and Cr King and council chief executive Frank Zaknich being at the national general assembly of the Australian Local Government Association in Canberra next week.
Coincidentally Mr Zaknich and his Wodonga counterpart Matt Hyde received a prize at the Local Government Professionals NSW Excellence Awards for collaboration between the Twin Cities.
