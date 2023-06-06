The Border Mail
Cameras around Albury will be used for data collection not surveillance

By Sophie Else
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 3:30pm
Cameras placed around 20 locations across Albury, Ettamogah and Table Top will be used to collect data to understand roads in the area. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Residents have been reassured that cameras placed around Albury are for traffic assessments and will not capture individuals or registration plates.

