Residents have been reassured that cameras placed around Albury are for traffic assessments and will not capture individuals or registration plates.
It is all part of the Australian Rail Track Corporation's inland rail project's investigations related to the stretch between Albury and Illabo, north-east of Junee.
The installation of devices and the surveys will take place until June 15, capturing 20 locations throughout the rail corridor and surrounds
The ARTC said the cameras would be attached to light poles but "will not be placed within or on private property".
Engagement manager Andrew Garratt said data collected would be used to understand roads in the area.
"Collecting traffic data will ensure we have a good understanding of how the road network operates in Albury and surrounding areas," he said.
The Albury to Illabo section of the Inland Rail project includes enhancements along approximately 185 kilometres of existing rail corridor.
ARTC Inland Rail is preparing a preferred infrastructure report as part of the environmental impact assessment and approval process for the project.
The devices are gathering footage for traffic and pedestrian count purposes only.
The ARTC said the data captured under the project would then be transferred to consulting firm WSP for "extraction of relevant information" Before being archived for 12 months.
It would then be permanently deleted.
'We thank the community for their understanding while these surveys take place," Mr Garratt said.
