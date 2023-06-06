A man charged over an alleged murder in Wodonga last year has returned to court.
Benjamin Paul Stiler, 26, was charged by Homicide Squad investigators with murdering Duwayne Johnson on January 16 last year.
Mr Johnson died on Woodland Street.
Stiler, who appeared in court on a video link in the Supreme Court on Monday, faced a directions hearing.
A timetable and other issues were discussed, with Stiler to return to court on June 27.
