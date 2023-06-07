Wodonga police seek help to find Bonnie McWaters on warrants

Wodonga police officers are seeking help to locate Bonnie McWaters.
Multiple warrants have been issued for the 27-year-old woman, who has links to Wodonga and the Albury region.
A photograph of McWaters depicts her with dreadlocks and spacers in her ears.
"Her image has been released in the hope someone may have information on her current whereabouts," a police spokesman said.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
