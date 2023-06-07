The former NRL player will lead the Group Nine outfit for another two years, until the end of 2025.
"We're very pleased with the job Justin is doing and the whole club is excited with this news," president Herb Stratton said.
"Both Justin and (reserve grade coach) Etu (Uaisele) put an enormous amount of time into the juniors."
Uaisele will also continue to coach the reserves for another two years, while club stalwart and Carney's assistant Craig Blackhall will also stay on for another year.
The Thunder is locked in a five-way tie for top spot, with the club fifth on points differential.
Premiers Gundagai is looming a win behind in sixth spot, with the top five teams looking to keep the Tigers out of the finals.
There's a general bye on the King's Birthday long weekend, with Albury to host winless Junee on Saturday, June 17.
More to follow.
