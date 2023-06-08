Thurgoona's Mark Haydon has literally put his hand up for one of the unluckiest footballers in the district.
Haydon has suffered two nasty compound fractures to his fingers in less than 12 months that has forced him to weigh up his playing future.
The veteran tall fractured his little finger on his left hand in round 14 against Lockart last season when playing for RWW Giants.
The fracture was so severe that he had to have the finger amputated and missed the remainder of the season.
Haydon returned to his former club Thurgoona over the summer.
Playing against Mitta United on the weekend, Haydon suffered a similar fate, only this time the compound fracture was on the ring finger of his right hand.
He immediately left the field and was driven straight to the emergency department of the Albury Base Hospital by reserves player Tim Phegan.
Haydon couldn't believe his misfortune.
"It's frustrating for it to happen twice in 10 months," Haydon said.
"Most players don't have it happen at all, so for it to happen to me twice is a bit stiff.
"There wasn't much in it, I just went for a mark and the ball hit the end of my finger.
"I just heard a bit of a noise and I looked and thought 'geez here we go again.'
"The pain wasn't actually too bad, I think I was more in shock than anything when I looked at the damage I had done.
"I just ran off the ground and shouted 'somebody get their car keys and get me to the bloody hospital'."
A quick-witted Jason 'Sheepie' McInnes had the crowd in stitches when he yelled out 'I hope you don't have to get that finger amputated as well or we will have to start calling you Homer Simpson' in reference to the Simpson characters who only have three fingers and a thumb.
Clint Eckhardt also had a quick jibe when he yelled out 'How digit do it?'
Even Haydon's fiancee and star Thurgoona netballer Mardi Nicholson couldn't resist taking a swipe at her partner.
"I found out second hand that Mardi's first comment to the netballers when she found out about my injury was 'Terrific, Mark's hand is going to look even more stuffed then before in our wedding photos!' thinking it was the ring finger on my left hand.
"Her next comment was 'he's lucky' when she found out it was my right hand instead."
Haydon said the one positive on the weekend was he didn't have to travel far to seek medical attention.
"Last year I had to get somebody to drive me to the hospital all the way from Lockhart," he said.
"But I ended up losing that finger because of the severe damage it caused.
"I completely ruptured the tendons, ligaments and nerves.
"When I saw the specialist he estimated that if I had an operation there was an 80 per cent chance that my little finger still wouldn't function normally.
"His advice was to chop it off.
"I took his advice but when I was in the waiting room to have the operation I started to have second thoughts if I had made the right decision.
"But I haven't really missed having my little finger since it was amputated."
Haydon had surgery on his most recent fracture on Monday.
"The surgeon is confident there was no structural damage," he said.
"So I've had the operation and have to see the hand specialist next week and get his opinion.
"It's just all wrapped up in bandages at the moment but I need to get it put in a splint when the stitches heal."
Mitta United star Jarrod Hodgkin was already in the emergency department with a shoulder injury before he was joined by Haydon with the pair sharing a laugh about their predicament.
Haydon is a dual premiership player at the kennel and also a best and fairest winner.
He also holds the senior games record at Thurgoona after having played 220-matches.
