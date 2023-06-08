The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Riley Holland: Corryong footballer flown to Canberra with internal injuries

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 9 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Holland had kicked five goals in less than two games for Corryong before the incident.
Riley Holland had kicked five goals in less than two games for Corryong before the incident.

Corryong's Riley Holland is recovering at home after being flown to hospital in Canberra with a ruptured spleen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.