Corryong's Riley Holland is recovering at home after being flown to hospital in Canberra with a ruptured spleen.
Holland also broke seven ribs and was found to have blood and bruising in his lung after a collision during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Cudgewa.
"It was really innocuous," Corryong coach Daniel Gilcrist explained.
"It didn't seem like too much, just a footy accident which ended up being very unlucky.
"He landed on the ball as well as the pack landing on him and it hit at the wrong angle.
"I've spoken to him a couple of times this week and he's in good spirits but obviously a bit sore.
"He's still going to be around the club and help out on the bench, which is a real credit to the man he is."
Corryong lost the game by 103 points, with Holland having earlier kicked two goals for the Demons.
The Upper Murray League has a bye this weekend.
