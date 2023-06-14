Chiltern's former racecourse has become the new host of the North East's leading sustainability event.
Proposals and suggestions came in to relocate the event to Gippsland, Seymour or Bendigo, but were eventually dismissed as a strong response from the North East community came through and was adamant it must stay nearby.
This support won the organisers over and more venues were considered throughout the North East, and after much deliberation, Chiltern Equine Park was selected as the new home for the two-day event, set for April 6 and 7 in 2024.
Festival director Kate Nottingham said the racecourse itself had not hosted a meeting since 1982 and the community had been looking for ways to use the park's potential to enhance Chiltern's offerings.
She said Chiltern was selected not only because of the land available, but also the huge amount of support and enthusiasm from the community.
"We're thrilled to be able to stay local and to have an opportunity to revitalise an underused community resource and be part of the future growth of the park into a new direction. It has so much potential and is perfect for a festival like ours," Mrs Nottingham said.
"We wanted to pick another location where the enthusiasm for the festival was high and where the people understood the importance of the topics presented, and we were delighted to find this in abundance within Chiltern, with excited emails, phone calls and offers to help coming in from all over."
Head of Chiltern Equine Park's committee of management Neil Ward said the 44-hectare site, close to the Hume Freeway, which annually holds the Chiltern Rodeo, would be a fantastic home for the festival.
"Together with the event organisers and Indigo Shire, we hope to see the facilities at the park improved over time for the benefit of all our users and North East Victoria," he said.
Chiltern Tourism and Development president Matt Williams was also delighted about the announcement.
"The new location at the Chiltern Equine Park allows for both the festival to grow and Chiltern to continue to prove itself as a pivotal part of Indigo Shire," he said.
"The economic importance of an event of this magnitude cannot be underestimated and Chiltern stands ready to help ensure the success of the Off-Grid Living Festival in its new home."
Indigo Council mayor Sophie Price said she was thrilled that Chiltern would host the festival.
"Not only is hosting the festival great for our local economy, with more than 10,000 people expected to attend, it aligns so well with our commitment to climate action and sustainability," she said.
"Let's all get behind this fantastic event and ensure that 2024 will be the first of many years that this event is staged in our backyard."
