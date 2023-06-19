Brock-Burrum coach Peter Cook is keeping an open mind in regards to his coaching future.
Cook was appointed coach of the Saints last year and is in his second season of leading the club.
He replaced Kade Stevens who is among the longest serving coaches of the Saints after having a five year stint at the helm.
Cook revealed he sat down with Saints officials last week to discuss what both parties thought was the best option for the club going forward.
"We discussed the coaching position last week and I'm happy to do whatever the club feels is the right option going forward," Cook said.
"I would be happy to coach again next year if that's what the club wants.
"I also said I would have no dramas if the club wants to put the feelers out to see if they can jag another coach who could potentially bring four or five recruits with him.
"If they found a suitable coach I would have no problems stepping down and remaining as a player.
"So we will see how that all plays out over the next couple of months and go from there."
