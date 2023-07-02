What is touted as the Border region's biggest charitable book fair drew more than 800 people, two dogs and a parakeet over the weekend of June 1-2 to check out a wide range of second-hand reading material.
Rotary Club of Albury North spokesman Geoff Slocomb said the inaugural event held at the PCYC Hall offered more than 26,000 books for sale and other items such as CDs, DVDs and children's games.
Mr Slocomb didn't reveal how much the fair raised for Albury-Wodonga's cancer centre and Foodshare, but said the success of the weekend event had spurred a drive to start planning for 2023.
A similar Rotarian book sale event in Wagga last year raised about $70,000.
"We haven't worked out all the costs yet, but given the number of people who were drawn to the event on the weekend, we're keen to do it again and hopefully build it up to the one held in Wagga," Mr Slocomb said.
Albury woman Mel Cooper, who attended with her 20-year-old moustached parakeet Zazu, said her husband was driving past the PCYC on Saturday morning when he noticed the crowd.
"We live just around the corner so we thought we'd go and have a bit of a look and we're glad we did," she said. "We bought a couple of beautiful books, a little coffee table book and a one with short stories about working dogs, which is lovely.
"We got to meet lots of lovely people and we're very glad that Zazu was welcome - he goes everywhere with us, on holidays, everything, and he loves meeting people."
Mr Slocomb said the fair was a great way for families and literary enthusiasts to pick up some bargain books.
