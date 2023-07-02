The Border Mail
Rotary Club's book fair to raise money for charity a roaring success

By Ted Howes
Updated July 2 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury woman Mel Cooper and her 20-year-old moustached parakeet, Zazu, were among the 800-strong crowd to flock to the first Rotarian-organised book fair for the Albury-Wodonga region. Picture by James Wiltshire
What is touted as the Border region's biggest charitable book fair drew more than 800 people, two dogs and a parakeet over the weekend of June 1-2 to check out a wide range of second-hand reading material.

