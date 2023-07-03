Former Indigo Shire councillor and one-time mayor Larry Goldsworthy has resigned suddenly, telling The Border Mail, "It's time to give someone else a turn" and hinting he would be focusing on his work as a policeman.
Councillors approached for comment said they didn't see the news coming and had no idea the veteran councillor who was mayor for a year in 2012 was about to quit from his council position.
The Victorian Electoral Commission confirmed yesterday a countback would be conducted on August 9 to fill the vacancy left by Sergeant Goldsworthy, meaning this month's scheduled meeting on the 25th will have just six councillors.
Sergeant Goldsworthy, who joined Indigo Shire Council in 2008, sent his resignation letter to mayor Sophie Price on Friday, June 30.
"It wasn't sudden to me, I'm a busy man. It's time to give somebody else a turn," he said.
"The Victorian electoral system now works it out.
"There's still lots to be done, I'm just a busy man, I'm a full-time policeman."
Cr Price, in her message to Indigo Shire residents, acknowledged the contribution he had made to Indigo and "we thank him for his commitment and dedication to improving the liveability of the shire".
She told The Border Mail: "There was no issue, it's a paid volunteer role so it's got to fit with your life.
"And I think Larry's done quite a few number of years now."
"It's almost a lifetime service to Indigo Shire the time that he's done and so he's just decided that yeah, that's it for him, so he's notified us of his resignation."
Cr Price said remaining candidates from the last election would be asked by the VEC if they wanted to be considered for the countback process.
"We will be without a councillor for at least the July meeting, so if there are any items where it is a 3-3 vote at that meeting, then I'd have a casting vote," she said.
Sergeant Goldsworthy has previously chaired the Municipal Emergency Management Planning committee, the Rail Trail Community Reference Group and the Economic and Tourism Advisory Committee.
He has been an outspoken advocate for equality for First Nations people and the LGBTQIA+ community.
At the June 27 council meeting Cr Goldsworthy moved an item of late urgent business that councillors adopt a statement in "unequivocal commitment to diversity, inclusion and the rights of LGBTQIA+ communities across Indigo Shire".
The motion was carried.
When he was elected mayor he said one of his priorities was to encourage volunteering with community groups including Red Cross, the SES and the CFA.
