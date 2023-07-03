The Border Mail
Indigo Shire councillor Larry Goldsworthy hands in resignation

By Ted Howes
Updated July 3 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 6:00pm
Former councillor Larry Goldsworthy, who has pulled the pin on his role with Indigo Shire Council, has served the shire since 2008 and been an outspoken advocate for equality for First Nations people and the LGBTQIA+ community.
Former Indigo Shire councillor and one-time mayor Larry Goldsworthy has resigned suddenly, telling The Border Mail, "It's time to give someone else a turn" and hinting he would be focusing on his work as a policeman.

Ted Howes

