Police arrest six involved in $780,000 copper theft operation

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Detectives bust major copper theft ring with links to Bundalong
Detectives bust major copper theft ring with links to Bundalong

Police have arrested six men alleged to be part of an organised crime syndicate involved in $780,000 in copper thefts with links to Bundalong.

