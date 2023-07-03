The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Could Corowa-Rutherglen and Wahgunyah merge and play in the Tallangatta league?

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could a merger between Corowa-Rutherglen and Wahgunyah become a reality?
Could a merger between Corowa-Rutherglen and Wahgunyah become a reality?

The merits of a potential merger between Corowa-Rutherglen and Wahgunyah was discussed at an informal community meeting held in Corowa last Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.