The merits of a potential merger between Corowa-Rutherglen and Wahgunyah was discussed at an informal community meeting held in Corowa last Friday night.
Officials from Corowa-Rutherglen and neighbouring clubs Wahgunyah, Rutherglen and CDHBU were present.
The Border Mail believes Rutherglen and CDHBU officials weren't formally invited to the meeting.
A potential merger between Corowa-Rutherglen and Wahgunyah and playing in the Tallangatta and district league was among the major topics of discussion.
Corowa-Rutherglen underlined in a social media post on Friday in the lead-up that the meeting was not at the request of either boards from the Roos or Wahgunyah.
"As some may be aware there has been a meeting called for Friday night by some people within the memberships of Corowa-Rutherglen Roos and Wahgunyah Lions communities," the statement read.
"This was not called by either board of the two clubs.
"The Roos board will be in attendance to listen to what is to be presented.
"The Roo board's best and main intention has always been to provide a community club that gives pathways and opportunities for both footballers and netballers in our broader community."
Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore attended the meeting and said the Lions were 'always open to discussion about mergers.'
"The position from Wahgunyah is that we are always open to discussion about mergers," Hore said.
"But the process should be that once we hear from the elected officials from Corowa, we then take it to our committee, discuss it and then move forward from there.
"So really for our point of view, the original Corowa-Rutherglen vote was to reform in 2024.
"So until that vote has been overturned, this little group that believes they have got the solutions to everything, really what they do between now and then doesn't mean much."
The future of Corowa-Rutherglen playing in the Albury-Wodonga Junior Football League was also discussed.
"Netball didn't really get a mention at the meeting but junior football did," Hore said.
"They believe Corowa still needs a presence in the Sunday AWJFL competition and somewhere for the elite footballers to go.
"Personally I thought that was disappointing.
"We do have some great footballers in the area and there have been some stars recruited from Corowa.
"But for the players that aren't elite footballers, the proposal didn't cover that at all.
"It was purely about elite kids.
"There were a few comments from the netballers that netball has seemed to be forgotten about.
"So the proposal was that the AWJFL sides would go ahead and the senior sides of Corowa-Rutherglen and Wahgunyah would merge and play in the TDFL."
Hore revealed people at the meeting were asked for an informal vote on a wide range of issues.
"They asked for a show of hands which covered a lot of things," he said.
"Do people believe there is a problem with football in the area?
"I think everybody is on the same page with that.
"How are we going to go forward?
"Well unfortunately the AFL's position on that is to let natural attrition take place.
"Is that what is going to fix the problem - I'm not sure?
"I just went along and treated it like an information session on what this group had come up with.
"But to be honest, I didn't get a lot out of it.
"It's a group that believes they can fix all the issues in country football but they are not endorsed by either the Wahgunyah or Corowa committees.
"Both clubs are covered by a constitution and the constitution is there for a reason.
"To stop this sort of behaviour."
A spokesman for the group that organised the meeting declined to comment.
