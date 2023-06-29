Wodonga will pin its faith in a second-game ruckman when it faces the league's hottest side in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.
Zac Nugent debuted against North Albury a fortnight ago and he will be the only specialist big man at home against Wangaratta's extremely impressive Chris Knowles-Callum Moore combination.
"Zac will get some support from Tom Johnson and Sam Jewell, Sam was the back-up ruckman in the interleague side, so he'll probably pinch-hit in there," Wodonga football manager Darren Mathey suggested.
The Bulldogs' No. 1 ruck Bailey Griffiths is holidaying overseas, while last year's manufactured ruck Michael Driscoll injured ankle ligaments against North.
"I'm going for an MRI scan on Monday," he revealed.
"We've been waiting for the swelling and bruising to go out of it, so the physio could have a play around with it and decide the best course of action."
Nugent is the son of much-loved and outstanding former Bulldogs' ruck Paul Nugent.
"Zac's probably a touch taller than Paul, although he wasn't overly tall, but they're pretty similar in physique," Mathey added.
Paul Nugent was virtually impossible for even the strongest of opponents to move.
Although Wodonga is fifth, just a win behind Wangaratta, the form lines are a complete contrast.
The Pies have won their last six games and hammered another top five outfit in Wangaratta Rovers by 83 points in round 10, while the Bulldogs have lost their last four after winning the first five.
"We just need to get some confidence back, that's all it is," Mathey offered.
