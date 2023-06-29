The Border Mail
Wodonga second-gamer Zac Nugent will be only specialist ruck against Pies

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 29 2023 - 5:30pm
Wodonga's Zac Nugent (44) debuted against North Albury on June 17, but he faces a tough test against the Pies' double-barrelled ruck combination. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga's Zac Nugent (44) debuted against North Albury on June 17, but he faces a tough test against the Pies' double-barrelled ruck combination. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga will pin its faith in a second-game ruckman when it faces the league's hottest side in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.

