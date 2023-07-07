Two Border-based recruitment agencies were so closely aligned they even started to receive each other's phone calls.
Naturally, it made sense to join forces, which is exactly what The Personnel Group and MP Training and Recruitment have done and will be able to offer greater services to the community as a result.
The Personal Group chief executive John Gibbons was enthusiastic about what the new partnership can bring.
"Both businesses share a commitment to finding the right fit between jobseekers and employers and providing a high standard of customer service," he said.
"We've been looking around for an organisation that was aligned, had a similar purpose to ours and was working particularly in the training space, and MP have got some expertise there.
"We see that there's some fantastic stuff that those guys are doing and we can help contribute to them doing that. Equally, we've got some fantastic stuff happening on our side of the fence that we feel could benefit both sides."
MP Training and Recruitment general manager Craig Cleary said when the business, which specialises in labour hire and training, was formerly known as MP Personnel, it created confusion.
"We had the same corporate colours. We were both maroon and white, so it was easy for people to get mixed up. Maybe it was the universe trying to tell us something," he said.
"We used to be called MP Personnel and the Personnel Group used to get our phone calls and we'd get theirs.
"We'd worked together before, but we weren't really in the same space, so it expands things for both of us.
"For both of our customers, hopefully, it's just business as usual. We'll hopefully be able to add some improvements to both organisations.
"We've got offices in Newcastle, Melbourne and Wodonga, so we're a little smaller, but it won't get swallowed up, it will still have its own identity."
Last year, The Personnel Group began to expand its services by purchasing an allied health business, which employs eight provisional psychologists who now provide counselling and assessment services to people across regional NSW and Victoria, ACT, and the northwest suburbs of Melbourne.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
