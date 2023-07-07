The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Personnel Group and MP Training and Recruitment form new partnership

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Training and Recruitment general manager Craig Cleary and The Personnel Group chief executive John Gibbons are excited to team up. Picture by Tara Trewhella
MP Training and Recruitment general manager Craig Cleary and The Personnel Group chief executive John Gibbons are excited to team up. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Two Border-based recruitment agencies were so closely aligned they even started to receive each other's phone calls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.