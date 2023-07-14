The Border Mail
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Nathan Wardius to make his VFL debut for GWS Giants against Frankston

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Nathan Wardius has been given an opportunity by GWS Giants at VFL level after several dazzling displays with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla this season.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla young gun Nathan Wardius will make his VFL debut for GWS Giants against Frankston on Sunday.

