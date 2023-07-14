Rand-Walbundrie-Walla young gun Nathan Wardius will make his VFL debut for GWS Giants against Frankston on Sunday.
The talented teenager was a surprise inclusion for the Giants after a string of stellar displays in the Hume league so far this season.
Despite the enormity of the occasion for Wardius, he was quick to phone co-coach Daniel Athanitis to check whether he wanted him to play against CDHBU this weekend instead.
The Giants sit in sixth spot and are desperate for a win to get some breathing space over seventh-placed Jindera.
Athanitis said the gesture by Wardius to put his junior club first, spoke volumes about his upbringing.
"Most kids Nathan's age wouldn't be worried about their home club and would be overcome with excitement at being picked to play at the higher standard," Athanitis said.
"But Nathan called and said 'I've been picked to play for the Giants in the VFL this week but I understand if you want me to stay and play against CDHBU instead.
"I said 'no you have to take these opportunities when they come along because you might only get one chance.'
"It just gives you an insight into how the kid has been brought up which is a credit to his parents Kevin and Cindy."
Athanitis said Wardius thoroughly deserved his opportunity at VFL level and had enhanced his growing reputation so far this season.
"It's no secret that Nathan has got all the attributes to play at a much higher level than the Hume league," he said.
"He has obviously got good leg speed, an impressive vertical leap and a great set of hands as well.
"So he has got plenty of X-factor and I think Giants are just keen to see what he can do at the higher standard.
"He is a great kid to coach and I've known Nathan since he was six-years-old and it's been a pleasure to watch him develop as a footballer as he has got older.
"The past two years he has certainly grown into a man and is starting to realise his potential.
"Some people think he is a forward but I still think he will play his best football as a midfielder once he fully matures."
ALSO IN SPORT
Athanitis also said it was a proud moment for not only the club but the league in general that a talented kid was selected in the VFL from the Hume league.
"I think Nathan's selection is a good advertisement for the league," he said.
"It just shows you that you don't necessarily have to go through the Bushrangers to put your name in front of the talent scouts.
"I also applaud GWS for giving the kid an opportunity and acknowledge the standard of the Hume league."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.