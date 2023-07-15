Osborne's hard-fought 14-point away victory over Howlong could come at a huge cost for the raging flag favourite after George Alexander appeared to suffer a serious knee injury on Saturday.
Alexander went down early in the second quarter and was writhing in pain as he clutched at his knee.
He was assisted from the ground by trainers and will have scans this week to determine whether he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament for a second time.
Alexander has previously had a knee reconstruction after he injured his knee during the club's 2017 flag celebrations.
Osborne coach Joel Mackie said the club was fearing Alexander's season could be over but was hoping for the best.
"It doesn't look great but we are going to just have to wait for scans and see," Mackie said.
"Fingers crossed it's not as bad as it looked."
The injury overshadowed the Tigers' win after they were forced to dig deep to overcome a gallant Howlong who trailed by 10-points at the last change.
Osborne started the match in ominous fashion after booting the first goal of the match in the opening two minutes.
But the home side was able to apply some scoreboard pressure after Matt Wilson, Tyler Lampe and Jake Nicholson all goalled in quick succession to help establish a 13-point lead.
They also squandered several other opportunities while the Tigers made the most of their chances to kick the final three goals of the quarter and take a narrow two point advantage into the first break.
The second term saw the Tigers start to assert their dominance mainly through the efforts of Hugh Schmetzer, Liam Hernan and Mackie who had some important touches in the midfield.
The visitors booted five goals for the term including two to Bailey McAlister and one to younger brother Ollie.
Leading by four goals at the main break the Spiders were able to kick the only two goals of the third term through Charlie Hamilton and Wilson who kicked his second.
But once again the home side let the Tigers off the hook with some costly misses and should have been closer than 10 points at the final break.
With the match-up for grabs, it was Schmetzer who bobbed up with a clever snap at the 11-minute mark to extend the Tigers' lead to 17-points.
Wilson booted his third shortly after but Ed O'Connell was able to get the reply as the Tigers held on for a 14-point win.
Mackie paid credit to the Spiders who also got within a goal of the Tigers in the opening round.
"I thought they were really good again," Mackie said.
"I think they are a good side and probably some poor kicking from the opposition kept us in front.
"I spoke to a few of the players and we had some heavy legs coming off the bye.
"But I feel they play a similar style to us and their ball use was first rate at different stages today and we were off the pace.
"We just couldn't shake them and after half-time they lifted their pressure and intensity.
"They booted the only two goals of the third term and went to that last huddle with a bit of a spring in their step.
"Thankfully we were able to respond in that last term when challenged.
"But as I said, I really rate Howlong as a dangerous side and I feel we have gotten away with two wins now that we perhaps should have lost."
Both sides went into the match missing key personnel.
The Tigers were without spearhead Hayden Armstrong, key defender Duncan McMaster and No. 1 ruckman Dan Madden.
The Spiders were missing prime movers Ben Baker and Baxter Macfarlane.
