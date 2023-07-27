The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury businesses say working from home can come with some added costs to health

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Wodonga's Graham Jenkin says it's time everyone heads back to the office to enjoy that 'work life culture'.
Business Wodonga's Graham Jenkin says it's time everyone heads back to the office to enjoy that 'work life culture'.

Working from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to provide Border workers with greater flexibility, but some experts say this has come at a cost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.