Today there's 22 of them, a group of 18 Albury Scouts and their four leaders.
But in a matter of a few days, after catching a flight on Saturday, July 29, they will be mixing it with tens of thousands of others just as passionate about Scouting.
The World Scout Jamboree is about to get under way in South Korea, playing host to visitors from 169 countries.
This year's event has been named Bonds Beyond Borders, with a dedicated site in Saemangeum, Jeollabuk-do Province, transformed into what Scouts Victoria said would be "a bustling city of camaraderie and cultural exchange".
Albury Scouts' Andrew Collins said it was "just a massive privilege" for the teenagers.
"It's an awesome opportunity for our youth members and for them over there as well," he said.
"We try to give all the kids around this area every opportunity they can to grow and learn things.
"And an international event mixing with youth members from all over the world just doesn't happen all the time."
Mr Collins said the jamboree would begin on Tuesday, August 1, and run until the 12th.
"When they go over there they've got two nights in Seoul, where they can experience the city and all the local attractions," he said.
"Then there's the camping, and that will be with upwards of nearly 50,000 people. Yeah. It's a big camp."
Mr Collins said the Scouts were aged around 14 to 16.
"They will have great experiences, form long-lasting friendships, experience culture, do adventurous activities that they don't get an opportunity to do in Australia," he said.
"There'll be capacity building, learning and, most importantly, fun."
Mr Collins said he was extremely proud of the group.
"They're showing resilience and enthusiasm," he said.
Mr Collins said there had been two pre-camps in the lead-up to the jamboree involving Scouts from across the region who hadn't met before.
"It's great to see how they've grown since we've had the two camps," he said.
"They now communicate on a daily basis and are heading overseas. They're phenomenal young people."
