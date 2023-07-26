Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond has been rubbed out for one match after being found guilty of disputing the decision of an umpire at the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night.
Almond fronted the tribunal on three separate charges after a half-time melee between Wodonga Raiders and North Albury at Birallee Park last weekend.
He was reported by the umpires for using abusive, insulting or obscene language towards or in relation to an umpire.
He was also reported for disputing the decision of an umpire.
An additional charge of behaving in an abusive, insulting, threatening or obscene manner towards or in relation to an umpire was laid by the match review panel.
That charge was withdrawn by umpires advocate Mark Bywater.
Almond who is well-known for his nickname 'Billy', pleaded not guilty to the other two charges.
The charge for using abusive, insulting or obscene language towards or in relation to an umpire could not be proven.
Almond was represented by club advocate Nic Conway.
The tribunal heard evidence by umpire Maison Ring that Almond had walked down from the coaches box at half-time and had used threatening language including the F-word on multiple occasions.
Almond disputed the claim but did concede he yelled at the umpires to 'get control of the match.'
A melee between the two sides after the half-time siren was escalating at the time.
Conway told the tribunal of Almond's clean record and he had never been reported during his 18-years as a coach.
However, after hearing evidence from both parties the tribunal found Almond guilty of disputing the decision of an umpire.
He was suspended for one match.
Almond will not be allowed to coach the Raiders for their away clash against Wangaratta after this weekend's general bye.
He is not allowed on the ground or in the changerooms.
