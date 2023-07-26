The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond suspended for one match for disputing the decision of an umpire

By Brent Godde
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:59pm, first published 9:00pm
Marc Almond has been ruled out of coaching the Raiders' next match against Wangaratta.
Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond has been rubbed out for one match after being found guilty of disputing the decision of an umpire at the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night.

