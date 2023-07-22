North Albury coach Tim Broomhead continued his exceptional season, despite lingering illness, with a five-goal haul against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, July 22.
The Hoppers led by 17 points at half-time, but a five goal to one third term ended the contest in the 16.11 (107) to 9.9 (63) triumph.
Broomhead has been unwell for a couple of weeks, but it had no obvious impact on his play with another sterling display.
The visitors made some changes after struggling across half-forward in the past three games, albeit against the top three sides, with former Farrer Football league star Jack Reynolds moving from the wing to half-back in an effort to generate the run lost by the finger injury to interleague player Julian Hayes.
Raiders, who've won the one game, pushed the Hoppers until close to half-time, but the latter then rattled on the goals to open a 10-goal plus break.
However, the underdogs outscored the Hoppers in the final term to cut the margin.
Unheralded Layton Taylor supported his coach with three goals, while Callum Pattinson and Josh Minogue chipped in with two each.
Ryan Polkinghorne, undersized ruckman Hayden Cooper and Jackson Weidemann also featured.
Nick Bracher and Cam Ellis-Yolmen were Raiders' best with four and two majors respectively.
North has now joined Lavington on 20 points, two wins behind fifth-placed Wodonga, with four rounds left.
The Hoppers host Lavington in the league's next round on August 5 in the most anticipated match between the neighbours in years, with the loser bowing out of finals contention.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.