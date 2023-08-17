Q: Beechworth will play in next week's qualifying final regardless of the result on the weekend. Will you rest a few players against Kiewa-Sandy Creek this weekend?
A: We won't be resting anyone and want to be as close to full-strength as possible. A hard hit-out against a quality opponent like Kiewa is a perfect preparation for a final and we don't want to flirt with our form at this stage of the season.
Q: Kiewa-Sandy Creek need to win on the weekend to clinch the minor premiership. How big an advantage do you feel having the first week off during the finals series?
A: Personally, I think it's massively important. Kiewa would have had a hard hit-out last week against Chiltern and now face another flag contender for the second week in a row. So to finish on top and get a week's rest is certainly an advantage.
Q: Do you still feel the Bushrangers are yet to produce four-quarters of consistent football so far this season?
A: Internally it's certainly something that we have spoken about and seemed to have given all the good teams a head start and then had to try and reel them in. We are fully aware we won't be able to do that at Sandy Creek.
Q: Who do you rate as the best opposition midfielder in the competition?
A: Good question but if I was forced to pick one it would probably be Yackandandah's captain Ben McIntosh. Ben has got an unbelievable tank and just runs his opponent ragged most weekend's. Josh Hicks is right up there as well.
Q: Who are you tipping to win the Barton medal?
A: It would be rude of me not to pick my team-mate in Cam Fendyk. If Cam doesn't win it, I wouldn't be surprised to see Ben McIntosh take home the medal.
ROUND 18
Saturday, August 19
Barnawartha v Thurgoona
Chiltern v Dederang-MB
Kiewa-SC v Beechworth
Wahgunyah v Tallangatta
Yackandandah v Mitta Utd
Wod. Saints v Rutherglen
There's suddenly a lot at stake for the Hawks after last weekend's upset loss against Chiltern. After sitting on top of the ladder for the whole season Jake Neil's charges need the four points against Beechworth or will slip to second spot if Yackandandah can account for sixth-placed Mitta United as expected. With the minor premiership up for grabs and playing at home expect Jake and Josh Hicks alongside Jack Haugen and Mitch Paton to do enough for the Hawks to sneak home.
Verdict: Kiewa-Sandy Creek by seven points
