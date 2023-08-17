There's suddenly a lot at stake for the Hawks after last weekend's upset loss against Chiltern. After sitting on top of the ladder for the whole season Jake Neil's charges need the four points against Beechworth or will slip to second spot if Yackandandah can account for sixth-placed Mitta United as expected. With the minor premiership up for grabs and playing at home expect Jake and Josh Hicks alongside Jack Haugen and Mitch Paton to do enough for the Hawks to sneak home.

