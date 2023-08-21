The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Jack Neil to keep opposition guessing in regards to Connor Newnham

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Jack Neil says he won't be tempted to play trump card Connor Newnham as a permanent forward during the finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.