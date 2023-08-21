Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Jack Neil says he won't be tempted to play trump card Connor Newnham as a permanent forward during the finals series.
The Hawks have kept the opposition on their toes this season by playing Newnham in various roles including across half-back, rotating through the midfield as well as spending time in attack.
Newnham with 41 goals from 14-matches remains the Hawks' most potent attacking weapon despite spending plenty of time further up the ground.
Newnham was moved forward late in the second term and booted two late goals to get his side within 13-points at the main break.
He also booted three goals in the frenetic final term where the lead changed on five occasions before the Hawks prevailed by 12-points.
Neil said he would continue to use Newnham in various roles at Sandy Creek during finals despite the big Hawk being the most dominant key forward in the competition.
"Connor's role won't change once we get to Sandy Creek," Neil said.
"I think his performance against Beechworth just proved that he is a really good footballer, no matter where he plays.
"I'm not sure how long he would have spent playing forward against Beechworth.
"Connor showed that when the pressure comes, guys of that sort of calibre tend to find a way to rise up above.
"Him and Jack Haugen and Josh Hicks just seem to have an uncanny knack of being able to produce something special in the big moments.
"I know a lot of people externally question why we don't play Connor as a permanent key forward.
"But I don't subscribe to the theory that he has to play forward for us to win.
"As a coach, I try to find the right role for Connor and the rest of the players every week, depending on who we are playing.
"Sometimes that forward, sometimes that not.
"In the coaches box, we tend to trust ourselves on our ability to read the game and when to make a move and try to create an opportunity."
The Hawks thrilling win against Beechworth guaranteed the league powerhouse the minor premiership and the first week off during the finals series.
They will face the winner of Yackandandah and Beechworth who will clash in the qualifying final.
Neil will have a few selection headaches with Buckley Wilson, Dayle Martin, Nathan Vogel and Campbell Booth all missing on the weekend.
