Former Murray High teacher Mel Doughty was taken aback when her star pupil, Kayla Young, approached her in English class and said, 'I want to be a bricklayer'.
"It just threw me because she was doing biology, chemistry, advanced English and other really high end subjects in her HSC, but despite that she wanted to do bricklaying," Mrs Doughty said.
The Murray High School year 12 student, juggling an apprenticeship and study for the HSC, claimed the silver medal in the VETiS bricklaying division of the National WorldSkills Championships over the weekend, August 17-19.
The National WorldSkills Championships is Australia's biggest vocational education and excellence competition.
Over three days at Skills Show Australia in Melbourne, selected regional competitors are flown from around the country to showcase their skills on the national stage, competing against their industry peers.
"I was blown away when I won the silver medal, all the hard work has definitely paid off,' Kayla said.
Kayla, 17, is currently doing a school-based apprenticeship working two days a week with Doughty's Bricklaying.
"She takes her time and is quite strategic in her approach," Mrs Doughty said.
"We see a lot of young people come in and they rush it and don't want to take the time, but she's a perfectionist so she likes to slow it down, make sure everything's perfect which is great."
Craig Doughty, the company's owner, said it is great to see young people taking an interest in bricklaying as there is always a shortage of new people coming into the profession.
"You don't see many women bricklayers, at least I've never come across one although I know there are some out there," he said.
"So I was a bit surprised when she came along and expressed an interest in the trade - I didn't know what to expect, but she's certainly met expectations."
Kayla said she hopes her success at the championships inspires other women to follow her lead, get down and dirty, and pick up some bricks.
"I'm not too sure what my plans for the future are yet," she said.
"I'm just focusing now on doing my HSC and finishing my apprenticeship, but later on I'd love to eventually start my own business but we'll just have to see where the future takes me."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
