Chiltern's Kyle Cooper has enhanced his growing reputation as one of the premier midfielders in the Tallangatta league after capturing back-to-back best and fairest awards.
Cooper trumped Barton medallist Scott Meyer last year to win the award in a result which surprised most outsiders of the club but not internally.
The star midfielder proved it was no fluke after scoring a dominant win in the count held at the club rooms last Saturday night.
Cooper polled 67 votes with Meyer finishing runner-up with 49 votes.
Meyer missed five matches throughout the season after having played every match last year.
Young defender Fin Lappin was third with 46 votes after enjoying an ultra consistent season as a key defender.
Premiership co-captain Ben Mason (32) and veteran spearhead Mark Doolan (23) rounded out the top-five.
Cooper, 22, spent more time playing as a forward late in the season with Doolan missing with a calf complaint.
He booted 24 goals in the final five rounds to highlight his class and versatility.
Chiltern football operations manager, Jarrod O'Neill said Cooper no longer snuck under the guard of opposition sides and was heavily tagged most weeks in a bid to curb his brilliance.
"Gaz (Cooper) has backed up his 2022 best and fairest as a 21-year-old with another standout season," O'Neill said.
"It's almost unbelievable to think that he has played just 47 senior matches in his short career to date and claimed two best and fairests.
"Especially in a side that won the flag last year, it speaks volumes of his talent.
"Gaz gets close checking every week and deals with it in his stride.
"It's a credit to his work ethic and attitude as nothing phases him.
"If anything he loves the challenge and just works his opponent over even more.
"This year he has really been able to do some damage on the scoreboard as well, kicking 47 goals."
Cooper will undoubtedly be on the recruiting radar of O&M clubs and has all the attributes to play at a higher standard.
But the young midfielder has already committed to another year with the Swans.
"Chiltern has been home to Gaz for three years now," O'Neill said.
"The entire playing group love him, our supporters love him, so we are thrilled Gaz will be with us for at least next season after recently re-signing along with 23 of his mates for 2024."
Meyer enjoyed another outstanding season for the Swans and remains the most dominant big man in the competition.
The form of the reigning Barton medallist will have a huge say in whether the Swans can defy the odds and win four consecutive finals and claim back-to-back flags.
O'Neill rated Meyer as one of the club's most influential recruits since joining the Tallangatta league.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Big Scotty has been one of the most influential recruits Chiltern has been lucky enough to get to the club," O'Neill said.
"The club wouldn't be where it is today without him, not only is he a great player, he's a great leader and even better person.
"Scotty has finished runner-up to Gaz two years running and if you ask Gaz, he will tell you Scotty has been huge for his development as with many of his other teammates."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.