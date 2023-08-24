Kate Mastronardi entered the season thinking she was taking to the court for Lavington's B-grade side.
But that all changed halfway through the competition when she was told she would be stepping up into the Panthers' A-grade ranks to fill the spot of renowned defender and assistant coach Sarah Meredith.
"I was travelling along pretty well in B-grade, but it's definitely been a lot more of a challenge in A," Mastronardi said.
"I have a great support network around me that believe in me and it's been good to learn tips and tricks from Sarah Meredith."
Originally hailing from Orange, Mastronardi relocated to Albury in 2021 to study occupational therapy.
Unsure initially whether she would pursue a netball career on the border, the 22-year-old decided to follow in her cousins footstep and join Lavington.
"My cousins Jacqui and Fiona (Kilmartin) played with Linda (Charlton) at Lavi," she said.
However, she admits she was hesitant arriving at a new club with so many unfamiliar faces.
"It was extremely nerve-racking," Mastronardi said.
"I almost didn't trial and I had a conversation with Linda after one of the trials almost pulling out because I had no idea what was ahead of me.
"It took me a little while to get into it with everyone, but once it clicked, I thought, why didn't I do this earlier?"
Mastronardi's leap of faith saw her help the Panthers' B-grade side to a premiership last year.
"I could not believe that in my first year in the O and M and with Lavi that I ended up playing in a premiership," she said.
"It was a surreal feeling, I felt like I was on a high for months."
Coach Charlton has praised the young defender for stepping up to the challenge this season.
"Kate's like a sponge, she just takes everything in," Charlton said.
"We're so impressed with her, she just keeps getting better and better.
"Sarah (Meredith) is a hard player to replace, but Kate has been fantastic."
Lavington takes on Albury this weekend. A win for the Panthers could guarantee them a double chance heading into finals.
Myrtleford and Wodonga Raiders will meet to determine who finishes fourth and fifth, while Rovers will host North Albury and Wodonga will take on ladder leaders Yarrawonga for the final round.
