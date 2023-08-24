The Border Mail
Panther Kate Mastronardi rising to challenge after stepping up into A-grade

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:56pm
Kate Mastronardi joined Lavington's A-grade side halfway through the season after stepping up from B-grade. Picture by Mark Jesser
Kate Mastronardi joined Lavington's A-grade side halfway through the season after stepping up from B-grade. Picture by Mark Jesser

Kate Mastronardi entered the season thinking she was taking to the court for Lavington's B-grade side.

