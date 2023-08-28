MORE than 12 years after the Volt Lane car park opened and nine years since the then mayor raised concerns about shopping trolleys being tossed off it, Albury Council is still considering ways to stop such mindlessness.
Albury councillor Jess Kellahan raised problems with the CBD car park during the council meeting on Monday August 28.
She pointed to faulty lifts not working and "anti-social behaviours, trolleys being thrown off the top" in asking staff for an update on what preventative action was occurring.
The council's service leader assets sustainability and environment Steve Millett said the city was yet to finalise any plans for nullifying throwers.
"In relation to objects being thrown off the top, we're still investigating the best approach to deal with screening on the top floor there and then any other screening that would be required at other levels as well," Mr Millett said.
"It's incredibly dangerous and presents an unacceptable risk to public safety," Mr Mack said.
"All it would take is for someone to be walking or driving underneath and we would have a tragedy."
At that time, the council announced it was closing the top level overnight to prevent throwing.
Meanwhile, at the same meeting the council awarded a tender worth $2.08 million to company AP Delaney & Co to upgrade a taxiway at Albury airport.
The South Albury firm will have the job of strengthening the asphalt on taxiway bravo, which runs north-south to the west of the main terminal and links the main apron with its southern counterpart.
Originally it was estimated the work would cost $1,1 million in early 2021, but after planning and design assessments the expense in May 2023 was put at $2.569 million.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said it was "great" the final tender price was well below that forecast.
Councillor Alice Glachan said the work would bolster safety at the airport.
"This ongoing work to develop and enhance this facility is extremely important and we all know that air safety is critical, you don't get a second chance," Cr Glachan said.
"So it's important that we maintain the airport in a timely fashion and we have to do it to the best possible level."
The council's infrastructure chief Brad Ferris said the reinforcing of the tarmac would meet the needs of modern day planes and ground vehicles.
"(It will) bring that up to now taking the larger aircraft than when it was initially constructed many years ago, so the southern apron's become a busier apron as well as (being subject to) the proposals for firefighting equipment and other aircraft that now utilise that taxiway," Mr Ferris said.
AP Delaney estimates it will take 23 weeks to complete the work, a timeframe which includes a two-week Christmas break.
In 2013, the company upgraded the regular public transport apron and connecting taxiways for $2.3 million.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.