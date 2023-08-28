The Border Mail
Volt Lane car park concerns aired by Albury councillor Jess Kellahan

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
August 28 2023 - 9:00pm
Looking up to the Volt Lane parking lot from the car park below which has been a landing point for objects dropped from above. Picture by Mark Jesser
Looking up to the Volt Lane parking lot from the car park below which has been a landing point for objects dropped from above. Picture by Mark Jesser

MORE than 12 years after the Volt Lane car park opened and nine years since the then mayor raised concerns about shopping trolleys being tossed off it, Albury Council is still considering ways to stop such mindlessness.

