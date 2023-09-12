The Border Mail
Man standing trial on allegations he set fire to his Wodonga home

By Wodonga Court
September 13 2023 - 9:00am
The Fade Court home fire on June 2, 2015. File photo
A man is standing trial on allegations he set fire to his Wodonga home, with a court told the man told police two intruders had attacked him and lit the fire.

