Man standing trial on allegations he set fire to his Wodonga home

A man is standing trial on allegations he set fire to his Wodonga home, with a court told the man told police two intruders had attacked him and lit the fire.
Jeffrey King has pleaded not guilty to arson and attempting to obtain property by deception following the 2015 Fade Court blaze.
Prosecutor Carmela Pezzimenti on Tuesday outlined to 13 jurors in the Wodonga County Court the evidence she expected would be heard in the trial.
She said King was married to Elisa King and lived at 3 Fade Court after purchasing the three-bedroom home in 2009.
The court had they had Westpac home and contents insurance and a mortgage on the property.
Ms Pezzimenti said King had broken his leg playing sport about a month or so before the alleged offending.
She said witnesses noticed smoke about 4pm on June 2, 2015.
Ms Pezzimenti said one man had been working on an adjacent street, saw the fire, pulled over, and called Triple-0.
An employee in the man's car saw Mr King lying at the property, calling out for help.
The court heard another man arrived and dragged him out from the house as it was fully alight.
Ms Pezzimenti said witnesses would give evidence, including that King had been calling out for his dog.
She said police and paramedics would tell the court he smelled of alcohol.
It's alleged King said "I've killed the dog, the dog's dead" at the scene.
The court heard his wife had arrived home soon after and the home was destroyed.
It's alleged police found items that had been taken outside, safely away from the fire, including jewellery.
King was interviewed by police later that day.
He allegedly told police he had returned to his home, saw two men run out, was hit on his head while they were on their way out and woke up inside the house.
The court heard an arson chemist examined the scene and found two clear points where the fire had started.
The court heard an insurance claim was lodged.
Defence lawyer Chris Edwards said it wasn't in dispute that the house had burnt down, a claim was made, and his client was rescued by people who ran towards the flames and dragged him away.
"What is in dispute is who lit the fire," he said.
He urged the jury to keep an open mind.
"Mr King in a criminal trial has nothing to prove," he told jurors.
"He is an innocent man and remains so until and unless you decide otherwise."
Several witnesses gave evidence on Tuesday, September 12, with the trial to resume on Wednesday morning.
