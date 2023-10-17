Albury Entertainment Centre will make a splash with Disney's The Little Mermaid musical this weekend when it opens for the first time on the Border.
An array of performers, aged 16 to 70, will hit the stage for the musical.
Colourful costumes, imaginative sets and show-stealing performances are all included in the four shows across three days, with the opening night on Friday, October 20, to set the scene.
With catchy tunes including Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World, director Lisa Cullen said the production would be sure to show the community the hard work that had gone into rehearsals over the past few months.
"There's a lot of work that goes into it," she said.
"But we are passionate about theatre and doing this for the community.
Miss Cullen said the show, presented by Albury Wodonga Theatre Company, had 12 lead roles and 40 in the ensemble.
"The ensemble brings a lot to the show," she said.
"They get slightly overlooked because they may not have a lead role, but they put in a lot."
The production tells the story of a mermaid named Ariel, played by Rosemary Cunningham, who falls in love with a prince named Eric (Craig Quilliam), who enlists the help of a sea witch, Ursula, (Amy Murray), and trades her voice for a pair of human legs.
With the assistance of a reluctant crab, the mermaid eventually becomes part of her human prince's world.
Miss Cullen said she was happy with ticket sales.
"We hope the audience experiences the wonderful story," she said.
"I believe, as a director, it's to bring the story out that's already been wonderfully written and for the audience to experience and be part of the story that they've either read or seen.
"We look forward to seeing everyone at the show."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.