A howling Jimmy Barnes, The Rolling Stones in their prime and Pink, suspended in the air during one of her acrobatic performances, are just some of the artists adorning Border walls.
On Stage: 50 Years of Rock in Pictures, a new exhibition at Albury Library Museum, celebrates the journey of rock and pop performers from the early 1970s to the present.
Photographers Ian Hood and Paul Temple first crossed paths in high school back in 1966 in the south-east of Melbourne.
Their shared passion for photography and live music forged a strong friendship, leading them to capture rock and roll's biggest names at concerts they attended as patrons in Melbourne, North East Victoria and Albury.
"We started out in the early '70s, we'd go to concerts and it started out as just recording memories," Temple said.
"We were just fans really, and it was a matter of recording what we were doing."
The exhibition includes more than 50 photographs, showcasing artists ranging from the Little River Band to Sting.
The display also includes mixed media and cherished mementos, tracing the development of concert (gig) photography and the move from film to digital.
Temple said the earliest concert he remembers photographing - before he had a professional camera - was The Rolling Stone's second ever concert in Australia in 1966.
"That concert was at the ballet theatre in Melbourne and I was like seventh row back, so I was right in it," he said.
"The big change came when artists started getting really big and would fill venues like the MCG, which made photography very difficult unless you were right at the front.
"So I got to see these bands grow from small venues to large ones."
The exhibition will be on display at the Albury Library Museum from Saturday, October 28, to Sunday, March 3, 2024.
There will be an official opening night on Friday, October 27, from 5.30pm, as well as an exhibition tour led by photographer Paul Temple on Saturday, October 28, from 11am.
